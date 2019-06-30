Frank E. Sray, age 85, of Willowick, passed away June 28, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on August 15, 1933, to the late Frank and Alice Sray (nee Zupancic). He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Frank was a man of many talents who loved and served his family, community and country well. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. Frank retired from Cleveland Electric Illuminating company after 30 years of dedicated employment. Through the years, Frank enjoyed golfing, bowling and cheering on the Indians. He had a passion for the Accordion and played with several local Polka bands.Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Sray (nee Repinz), children Ken (Linda) Sray, Lynn (John) Venen, Rick (Kari) Sray, Carol (Tim) Atkinson and Diane Sray, 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, sisters, Alice D’Angelo and Donna (Lee) Phillips and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brother, John Sray, sister, Eleanor Hardy and grandson Ryan Sray.Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine Street in Willowick. Burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. Published in News-Herald on July 1, 2019