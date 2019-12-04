|
Frank E. Trevarthen, age 60, passed away on December 2, 2019 at his home in Euclid surrounded by his family. He was born on February 10, 1959 in Euclid to the late Frank H. and Joan (nee Potter). Frank was a good man who was beloved by his friends and family for his loyalty, strength, good humor and faith. He was a dedicated sports enthusiast, former NASA engineer, lover of Beatles music and lifelong member of Shore Haven Lutheran Church. He will be dearly missed. Frank was the beloved husband of Debbie (nee Sedmak); loving father of Julie Anne and Frank Holman; cherished brother of Holly Clark, Carol Allen, and Todd; dear uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Shore Haven Lutheran Church, 280 E. 222nd St. in Euclid at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave. in Willoughby on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be at Acacia Park Cemetery in Mayfield Hts.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019