On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Frank G. Palesh III, loving father of three children, passed away at the age of 71. Frank was born on April 25th, 1948 in Buffalo, NY to Frank and Evelyn Palesh. He started and nurtured several successful businesses throughout his career in Ohio with his tenacious work ethic. His creativity, love of science, and unwavering commitment to logic continues through the generations he leaves behind. He was complex and intelligent, but mostly just an all-around amazing person to know. Frank was preceded in death by his father, Frank; and his mother, Evelyn. He is survived by his three children, Frank, April and Tara; his brothers, Mark, Kenneth and Robert; and his sister, Wende. Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 23, 2019