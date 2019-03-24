|
|
In Loving Memory of my Husband,
Whom we celebrate his birthday today
Frank "Frenchy" Havrilla
March 24, 1941
God knew the world needed a few more smiles, a little more joy and a lot more love. That's why He made you. God has created you and rejoices in all that you were. He has chosen you and called you His very own and blessed you and made your life a blessing for me. I want you to know just how lucky I feel every day to have been married to such a wonderful, generous husband who's been there for me time after time every day of my life with the joy of knowing true love at its best, by celebrating you on your birthday.
Sadly missed and loved by your wife Jeanette,
children, grandchildren "Pap Pap" & family
