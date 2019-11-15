|
Funeral service for Frank J. Bolek Jr., 61, of Willoughby Hills, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Willoughby Hills Friends Church, 2846 SOM Center Rd., Willoughby Hills. Family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Frank passed away November 14, 2019 in Cleveland. Born October 16, 1958 in Cleveland, he grew up in Lyndhurst and has lived in Willoughby Hills the past 22 years. Frank was the owner of Next Energy Store in Kirtland. Prior to that he worked at Peck Food Service in Maple Heights. Frank was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. Survivors include his wife, Kathy (Arko) Bolek of 23 years; son, Frankie Bolek IV; daughter, Anna Bolek; sisters, Lynne (Gerald) Gray and Mary (Ed) Zeitz. He also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. Sr. and Marjorie (Lehman) Bolek; and his brother, Jeff Bolek. Final resting place will be in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Chagrin Falls. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund has been set up for his children at any 5/3 Bank. www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 20, 2019