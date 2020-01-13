|
Frank J. Cerkvenik, 91, of Madison, died January 6, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born March 28, 1928 in Cleveland. Frank worked as a technical illustrator at White Motor Company for many years before he retired. His hobbies were riding his bike, which he did until he was 85 years old, gardening, and creating ink etchings. He enjoyed making model cars and airplanes. Survivors are his wife, Helen Cerkvenik; and his daughters, Mary Jahn, and Linda Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Cerkvenik; and his sisters, Frances, and Elsie. A memorial mass in memory of Frank will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 18, 2020