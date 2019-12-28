Home

Frank J. Crnko

Frank J. Crnko Obituary
Frank J. Crnko, age 89 of Painesville. Passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 with his family at his side.He was born to the late Joseph and Mary (Frankovich) Crnko on July 20, 1930 in Lorain, OH. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the U.S. Army as Sergeant First Class, and Chief of Electronics. His many tours included Korea, Okinawa, California, Texas, St. Louis, and lastly the Nike Site in Painesville. While stationed for five years in Germany he met his future wife Olga, the best thing that ever happened to him. "Sarge" was an avid fisherman, meat master, gardener, wood craftsman, an all around tradesman, and a wonderful polka dancer. After he retired from the military, he worked at Lubrizol in instrumentation until his retirement in 1986.Survivors include his son, Helmut (Hun Chu) of Madison, Alabama; daughters: Carola (Mox Eggert) of Painesville, Diana (Luigi) DiCarlo of Concord; son-in-law, Ed Castania of Newport News, VA; grandchildren: Scott Crnko of Salt Lake City, UT, Kelly (Geoff) Sneed of Henderson, NV, Frank Crnko of Opelika, AL; four great-grandchildren: Abigail and Fletcher Crnko, Reagan and Jackson Sneed; sister, Josephine Jankowski; sister-in-law Norma Crnko, and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Olga; daughter, Ursula; brothers: Joseph and Tom Crnko; sister, Mary Goeller; sister-in-law, Ann Crnko; and also shadowed by many beloved granddogs.At Frank's request, there will be no funeral service. A Private Celebration will be held at a later date. www.blessingcremation.com
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
