Frank J. Jukiewicz age 73 of Mentor, passed away Nov. 19, 2020 at his home. He was born Feb. 4, 1947 in Cleveland. Frank was a Machine Operator for General Electric and was a Vietnam Air Force Veteran. Frank was the beloved husband of Sharon (nee MacEachron); dear father of Wayne Paul (Deniece), Jeffrey (Julie), Gary (deceased); grandfather of Matt Crouse, Frank, Wayne Jr. and Jeffrey Jr. Jukiewicz and Alyssa (Ricky) Durdak. Due to COVID 19, private services were held. Burial was in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland. Contributions to Shriners Hospital for Children
, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505 would be appreciated.