Frank J. Tamburro age 96, beloved husband for 70 years of Mary (nee Skidlesky); loving father of Frank J. Jr (wife Diana), Nick (wife Gloria), Nancy J Blanco (husband Paul) and the late Cindy Eiben (husband Gary); devoted grandfather of Erica McDonough (husband James), Frank (wife Amanda), Nicholas (wife Samantha), Christopher Eiben, Catherine Sallah (husband Kevin), Dennis Blanco, Daniel Eiben (fiancé Emily) and great-grandfather of Daniel, Nicholas, Frank, Olivia, Madison and Nicholas; cherished son of the late Nicolas and Isabella (nee Nero); dearest brother of the late James, Rose Skidlesky, John and Antoinette Yafanaro; dear uncle and great-uncle of many.Frank was born on September 22, 1922 in Baranello, Italy and peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his wife and children on February 21, 2019. He lived in Wickliffe and was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Frank was a proud WWII US Army-Air Corp Veteran, Signal Air Warning Battalion, 13th Air Force South Pacific. Frank retired as a member of Operating Engineers Local 18 and worked for National Construction Company as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement Frank & Mary enjoyed traveling the country visiting friends and family. Frank enjoyed restoring classic cars especially the '57 Thunderbird, tractors and anything with wheels. Frank enjoyed being outdoors. Golfing, camping and boating were favorite activities. He also loved watching the Cleveland Indians. Frank was truly the life of the party. He was outgoing and could strike up a conversation with anybody. He had a true knack for storytelling and had a great sense of humor. Frank will be remembered most as a loving husband and father. Frank was always optimistic, determined and driven in everything he did throughout life. Frank will forever be missed.Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12 pm. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church (Wickliffe). Burial will take place on Wednesday February 27 at 1pm with Military Honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman Ohio.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Frank at The DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Tuesday 10:30-11:30 am.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Frank to St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.