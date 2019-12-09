|
|
Frank J. Vaccariello, age 83, of Painesville Twp., passed away December 8, 2019 at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center. He was born October 11, 1936 in East Cleveland, Ohio to the late Frank and Molly (Farinacci) Vaccariello. He graduated from Mentor High School and then went on to receive his B.B.A. from Dyke & Spencerian College. After college, he married Pauline Cardina on June 6, 1959. Mr. Vaccariello became a Public Accountant in May of 1963 and earned his CPA designation in April of 1993. He was employed by Prudential Insurance for 10 years and then opened his own CPA Accounting office, which he ran for 35 years. He was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville, Public Accountants Society of Ohio and served the District committee as Chapter President and Treasurer, The National Association of Tax Professionals, serving as Treasurer, the Painesville Area Chamber of Commerce Treasurer, Painesville Twp. Band Booster, serving as President and Treasurer, Board Member of Harbor Credit Union, St. Mary's Teen Club, as an Advisor, and Boy Scouts Pack & Troop 64 Webelo Leader and Committe Chairman. He was also a lifetime member of Painesville Elks Lodge # 549. He was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard, serving for eight years. Mr. Vaccariello is survived by his sons, Frank, Anthony (Trudy), and Michael (Sheilah); and his daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Lindrose; grandchildren, William, James, Vincent and Sofia Vaccariello, Molly and Pavel Lindrose and Sarah Bittner; and great-grandson, Dillen Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Pauline (Cardina) Vaccariello. The family will receive friends Friday, December 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Avenue (opposite Lake Erie College), Painesville. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State St., Painesville. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Painesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to at . or , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Condolences, flower orders and directions available at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019