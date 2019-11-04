|
|
Frank J. Zupcsan, age 97, of Madison, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 30, 1922, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Andras and Elizabeth K. (Beris) Zupcsan. Frank served in the United States Navy during World War II as a machinist on an escort destroyer in the Pacific. He began vegetable farming in 1950 and owned and operated Zupcsan's Nursery since 1968 with his wife, Dorothy. Always mechanically inclined - if he could see it, he could make it - he worked for many years as a lathe operator at Coe Manufacturing while operating the farm on the side. He loved working on farm equipment, hoeing in the fields, and whistling away while driving the tractor. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching old westerns and the Cleveland Indians and listening to his polkas. Frank is survived by his children, Frank (Barb) Zupcsan of Madison, Marie (Mike) Barrick of Delaware, OH, Kathy (Gerard) Beattie of Madison, Gloria Longnecker of Englewood, OH, Joe (Rochelle) Zupcsan of Madison, Marjana (Vince) Otto of Beaver Creek, OH; 13 grandchildren, Andy, Mike (Andrea), Cory, Elizabeth, Gerard, Erik, Kathrine, Marjana, Jennifer (Drew), Victoria, J.R., Rebecca and Danielle; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Mark, Dorothy and Sam. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy (Debevc) Zupcsan; son, Louis Zupcsan; brother, Paul Zupcsan. Friends will be received Thursday, November 7, 2019, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, Ohio 44057. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 2846 Hubbard Rd., Madison, with Fr. Sean Donnelly officiating. Final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery with American Legion Post 112 providing Military Honors. Contributions may be made in Frank’s name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 5, 2019