Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Church
(250 Kraft St
Berea, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Suppo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Joseph Suppo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Joseph Suppo Obituary
Frank Joseph Suppo, age 83, born December 26, 1935, passed away April 17, 2019. It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Joseph Suppo announces his passing. Frank will be forever remembered as a loving husband to Barbara Suppo (deceased), father to Frank (deceased) and Michael (June). Grandfather to Robin Ball (Andy), Shane Suppo and Brandy Coughenour. Great-Grandfather to Miles and Hadlie Coughenour. Brother-in-law to Maryann Jones, uncle to Denny Jones (Debbie) and Jacqueline Russo (Lou) and great-uncle to many. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at St. Mary's Church, 250 Kraft St., Berea, OH 44017, at 11:00am. Lunch will be held immediately after service at the rectory starting at Noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The .
Published in The News-Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.