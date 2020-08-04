1/1
Frank L. Mastrangelo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. Mastrangelo, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2020. He was a 61-year resident of Chesterland and enjoyed old western movies, collecting coins, working in his yard, and spending time with his family. Frank worked as an operating engineer for Trinidad Paving and was a proud 52-year member of Local 18 District 1 of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Betty; son, Frankie; brother, Darell; and granddaughter, Rachel. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Sandi (Whiting); children, Ken Mescall and Mardee Parker; grandchildren, Megan Parker, Kenny Mescall, and Jack Ault; and daughter, Shannon of Florida. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, where Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Private family interment will be at Chester Cemetery at a later date. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Online condolences and tribute video at: www.gattozziandson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved