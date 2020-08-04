Frank L. Mastrangelo, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 2nd, 2020. He was a 61-year resident of Chesterland and enjoyed old western movies, collecting coins, working in his yard, and spending time with his family. Frank worked as an operating engineer for Trinidad Paving and was a proud 52-year member of Local 18 District 1 of Cleveland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Betty; son, Frankie; brother, Darell; and granddaughter, Rachel. Frank is survived by his loving wife, Sandi (Whiting); children, Ken Mescall and Mardee Parker; grandchildren, Megan Parker, Kenny Mescall, and Jack Ault; and daughter, Shannon of Florida. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 6th, 2020, where Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. Private family interment will be at Chester Cemetery at a later date. Masks and Social Distancing Required. Online condolences and tribute video at: www.gattozziandson.com
