Frank L. Znidarsic, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on August 11, 1934 to the late Jack and Carolina Znidarsic.He was a proud and loving uncle, cousin, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean War.Frank is survived by many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by parents and siblings Caroline (Don) Forestall, Margie (Ray) Barbish, Stanley (Trudy) Znidarsic, Albert Znidarsic, Ann (Steve) Weiser and Josephine (Pat) Rositani.A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Frank. Frank will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.