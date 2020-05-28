Frank L. Znidarsic
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank L. Znidarsic, age 85, of Eastlake, passed away May 28, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on August 11, 1934 to the late Jack and Carolina Znidarsic.He was a proud and loving uncle, cousin, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Frank served in the United States Army during the Korean War.Frank is survived by many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by parents and siblings Caroline (Don) Forestall, Margie (Ray) Barbish, Stanley (Trudy) Znidarsic, Albert Znidarsic, Ann (Steve) Weiser and Josephine (Pat) Rositani.A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Frank. Frank will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved