Frank M. “Fritz” Hemrich, 81, of Concord Township passed away Sept. 19, 2020, surrounded by family after a lengthy illness. He was born August 19, 1939, in Cleveland. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eleanor (nee Meade) Hemrich. Fritz was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, and had many dear friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Rella (nee Raab); son, Frank A. (Dolores); daughter, Ellen (Starson) Hochschild; and three adoring grandchildren, Emma and Nathan Hochschild, and Frank Edward "Eddie" Hemrich. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy on two different submarines during the Vietnam era, and was an active member of the USSVI Cod Base. The friendships he gained are priceless, “Shipmates Forever.” Fritz received his amateur radio license in 1958, call sign K8WLF, and was still very involved in local groups. He enjoyed speaking with people from all over the world and took part in annual Field Day events. He made lifelong friends through Ham Radio. Fritz retired in 1998, after serving as the Communications Engineer for the City of Euclid. He was very active in the community and took great pride in maintaining all of the police and fire radios. You knew Fritz was around when you heard his big key chain jingling and radios beeping. He was an active volunteer for the USS Cod Submarine in Cleveland and the Lake County Emergency Operations Center. Fritz was past President of The Association of Public Communications Officers and of the Collinwood Alumni Association. He was a member of several organizations including the Lake-Geauga FOP 16 - FOPA 25, East Cleveland Old Tymers Assoc., PERI, and Lake County AmateurRadio Association. Fritz was an avid Barbershop singer and enjoyed singing with two Barbershop groups until very recently. It was often said that Fritz couldn't go anywhere without running into someone he knew. This kind and loving man will be remembered for his big heart, gentle eyes, and contagious smile. Fritz had a joke ready at all times, he would go out of his way to help a stranger, and knew the answer to everything. He was a very proud Grandfather and loved having his grandchildren live close to him. He loved to tease them with his corny jokes and make them smile. Fritz wanted everyone to feel special. He was always thinking of others, even in his final days. Cherish your friends and be kind to those in need in his memory. If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours. “Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his amazing life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.” Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
