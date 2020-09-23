1/1
Frank P. D'Arcy
Frank P. D’Arcy (aka Darcy), 92, of Euclid, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born March 31, 1928, in Cleveland. Frank was a retired teacher and All-American runner at Ohio State. He enjoyed traveling. Frank was the loving husband of Jacqueline; loving father of Alain (Jayne), and Eric Darcy; cherished grandfather of Nathan Heerdt, David Heerdt, and Jessica Scott; uncle of Lauri (Robert) Davidson, Linda Hanratty, Ray (Debbie) D’Arcy, John (Peggy) D’Arcy, Matthew (Beth) D’Arcy, Jack D’Arcy; and great-uncle of many. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Michael and Julia (nee Madden) D’Arcy; siblings, John “Jack,” Mary, Matthew, James, and Leo D’Arcy; niece, Lee Ann (D’Arcy) Hvizdak; and nephews Douglas, David and James D’Arcy. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby. Burial will be 12 noon Saturday at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. (Family and friends are to meet at the cemetery.) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing are required. To leave condolences for the family, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
SEP
26
Burial
12:00 PM
All Souls Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
