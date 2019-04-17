News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Frank P. Grieco, age 91, of Wickliffe, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born in Monongah, WV, on August 17, 1927, to the late Joseph and Addolorata Grieco.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Frank was a proud Veteran of the Army.Frank is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Sylvia Grieco (Ritchie); children, Delores (Glenn) Hepner, Karen (Donald) Schutte and Janet Grieco; grandchildren, Jason (Erin), Jennifer, Frank, Paul, Vincent and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Claire, William and Emily.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frank P. Grieco Jr.; and siblings, Virginia Grieco, John Grieco, Carmella McCombs and Sam Grieco.Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friends Church, 2846 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH. Please meet at Church.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
