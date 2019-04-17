|
Frank P. Grieco, age 91, of Wickliffe, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born in Monongah, WV, on August 17, 1927, to the late Joseph and Addolorata Grieco.He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Frank was a proud Veteran of the Army.Frank is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Sylvia Grieco (Ritchie); children, Delores (Glenn) Hepner, Karen (Donald) Schutte and Janet Grieco; grandchildren, Jason (Erin), Jennifer, Frank, Paul, Vincent and Kevin; great-grandchildren, Claire, William and Emily.He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frank P. Grieco Jr.; and siblings, Virginia Grieco, John Grieco, Carmella McCombs and Sam Grieco.Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Friends Church, 2846 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH. Please meet at Church.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019