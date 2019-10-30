|
|
Frank P. Peters, Jr., age 54, born August 11, 1965, passed peacefully October 28, 2019. Beloved son of Mary Peters (nee Dwyer) and Frank P. Peters, Sr. (deceased). Dearest brother of Terri Webb (Jim), Mary Figoli (Patrick), John Peters (Tina), Dr. Jeanine Peters Wojciechowski (Kevin), and Karen Roman (Rico). Loving uncle of Katie and Joey Webb, Michael Baxter, Angelina Peters, and Jake Wojciechowski. Cherished cousin, nephew, and friend of many. Frank was a graduate of Lake Catholic High School and John Carroll University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. In addition, Frank was a sports enthusiast, a comedy lover, a devoted Lake Humane Society visitor and donor, and a dedicated employee of the UH Ahuja Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center Street (Rt. 615, N. of Rt. 2), Mentor, Ohio 44060. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Private burial. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd #E, Mentor, Ohio 44060 or the St. John Vianney Food Bank, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019