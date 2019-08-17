Home

Frank “Michael” Petric, age 69, of Euclid, passed away August 15, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on September 4, 1949, to the late Frank and Rose Petric.Frank was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He served 2 years in the Army and 10 years in the National Guard. He had a great sense of humor. Above all his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren.Frank is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Kathy Petric; children: James (fiancée Nina), Todd (Sally) and Sean (Annie); grandchildren: Jaime, McKenzie, Fenris, Grace and Lauren: sister, Lynn (Joe); sister-in-law, Vicki (Frank); nieces, Lisa (fiancé Eric), Lisa (Doug), Melissa (Jon) and nephew Joseph (Jenny); his four-legged companion, Max and dear friend, Richie.He was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Marie Shamp.A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 am at Ss Robert and William Catholic Church, 367 E 260th St, Euclid. Arrangements entrusted to Monreal Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
