Frank Radabaugh, Jr., age 84, of Thompson, passed away March 7, 2020 at Heather Hill Care. On April 28, 1935, he was born to Franklin Hugh and Mary Helen (Strahin) Radabaugh in Morgantown, WV. Frank married the love of his life, Mona Elaine Mittower, on September 25, 1954 in Thompson. A chemical mixer by trade, Frank worked at General Electric and honorably served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of Thompson United Methodist Church. Always eager to enjoy the outdoors, Frank could be found hunting for small game, waxing his car, or simply sitting in the sunshine. Most of all, Frank was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. Frank was survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mona; his daughters, Carolyn Radabaugh, Sharon (Buddy) Hauser; grandchildren, Jon (Leah) Radabaugh, Dwayne (Tameka) Radabaugh, Craig Hauser, Richie Rogers; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Madelyn, Jaxon, Drake, Viktorea, Cayden, Cooper; brothers, Donald “Jack” Radabaugh; sisters, Edna Parrish, Betty Border; and many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Darlene J. Radabaugh, and Doreen Rogers; and his parents. Friends will be received 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, Ohio. A funeral service will take place 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Hughes officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery in Thompson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made, in Frank’s name, to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2020