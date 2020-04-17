|
|
Frank S. Rupinski, 90, of Mentor, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his Mentor residence. Born Sept. 11, 1929, in Cleveland, he had been a resident of Lake County for 63 years, living in Willowick before moving to Mentor. Frank was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus and a member of St. Bede’s (former member of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Casimir). Frank enjoyed Polka music, fishing, wood carving and being outdoors. He had worked at Chase Brass & Copper in Euclid for 43 years, and then went on to work for LakeTran, one of his favorite jobs for many years, where he enjoyed driving and meeting people. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed barbering. Frank was the loving father of Raymond J. Rupinski (Glenn Addis), and Frances R. (John) Zehe; cherished grandfather of Anna (Peter) Rupinski Solomon, Lydia Rupinski, Jason Zehe, and Melissa Zehe; great-grandfather of Ellen Fay Solomon; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dolores A. (nee Chernis) Rupinski; parents, Henry and Sophia (nee Pawlowski) Rupinski; and siblings, Hieronim Rupinski, Sophie Jordan, Marcella Seman, Harriet Campanalie, Joseph, Thomas and Edwin. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 19, 2020