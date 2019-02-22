|
Frank Shuster, age 94, of Willowick, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Western Reserve on Feb. 21, 2019. He was born in Conneaut, Ohio on May 20, 1924 to the late James and Anna (Buckey) Shuster. Frank was most known for his love of gardening, where he’d spend most of his free time.Frank was the beloved husband of the late Gizella Shuster for 56 years; a loving father of the late Barbara (Donald, deceased) Greska, Nancy Gissinger, and Don (Teresa, deceased) Gates; grandfather and great-grandfather to many; cherished brother of 11 siblings.He was preceded in death by his siblings: Ann Gassett, Betty Marvin, Margaret Mostella, Jim Shuster, Mary Rhodes, and Joe Shuster.Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home. Burial to immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2019