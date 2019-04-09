News-Herald Obituaries
Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home
29550 Euclid Ave.
Wickliffe, OH 44092
440-943-2466
Frank Turk III, age 59, of Willowick, passed away April 6, 2019, at his home. Born Dec. 18, 1959, in Cleveland, to Frank and Helen (nee: Balog) Turk II, he had been a longtime area resident. Frank enjoyed fishing, sports, gardening, laying in the sun, and being outside. Survivors include his children, Frank Turk IV, of Lakewood, Autumn (Chris)Dackiewicz, of Willowick, Theresa Turk, of Mentor, and Daniel Turk, of Willowick; grandchildren, Nicky, Zack, Aubree, and Lincoln; sisters, Donna (David) Hocevar, of Chester Twp. and Caroline Kirchner, of Chardon; brother, Ray (Charlotte) Turk of FL; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 5 p.m. at the Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe, OH 44092 with friends calling between 2 and 5 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
