Frank William Steinfurth, 80, formerly of Mentor, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Florida.Frank was born October 25, 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late George and Willetta Steinfurth. Frank served with the U.S. Navy Reserve during the Vietnam War and served his community as a Mentor, Ohio Firefighter and Police Officer with the Villages of Perry and Kirtland, Ohio.He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Loretta M. Steinfurth of Port Charlotte, FL; daughters, Kathryn J. Steinfurth of Mentor, OH, and Lynne (Spouse Keith) LeRoy of Port Charlotte, FL; two grandchildren, granddaughter Amanda Riddle (Spouse Molly Pierce) of Chicago, IL and Max Riddle of Punta Gorda, FL; and a sister, Amy Chaffin of Boise, Idaho. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Steinfurth.In compliance with suggested guidelines to help prevent the further spread of COVID 19 and protect our most vulnerable and at-risk individuals, a Celebration of Life service for Frank will be scheduled when public gatherings are again permitted and announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the Steinfurth family asks that donations in Frank's name be made to the Make-A-Wish America Foundation, Gift Processing 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2020