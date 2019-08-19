|
Franki Lanae Lucas (nee Lewis), of Willowick, passed away August 17, 2019 after a lingering illness.Franki was born on September 17, 1963 at Booth Memorial Cleveland.Franki is survived by her husband of 27 years, Jeff Lucas; daughter, Lanae (Sean) Cross; mother, Reita Lewis (nee Sprowls); and siblings, Lynnette (Marino) Capra, Tonya Lewis and Rodney (Karen) Lewis Sr. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was a proud and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Lewis Jr., and brother, Barry Lewis.A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Patrician located at 33150 Lakeland Blvd, Eastlake.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 22, 2019