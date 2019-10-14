Home

Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7544
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home
368 Mentor Avenue
Painesville, OH 44077
Franklin D. Daugherty


1944 - 2019
Franklin D. Daugherty Obituary
Franklin D. Daugherty, age 75, of Madison, died on October 12, 2019 at The Lantern of Madison. He was born on March 9, 1944 to the late Lazarus and Gertrude Daugherty. Franklin is a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his sons, Brian of Madison and William "Joe" (Kimberly) of Madison; grandchildren, Matt, Denise, Sierra, Becca, Rylee, and Gaige; great-grandson, Bentley; siblings, Walter, Vinia, Gladys Heiman, Jerry, Vivvian, and Elden. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra; and siblings, Larry, Terry, and Velvie Dominguez. Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. Funeral service will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00a a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 38879 Mentor Ave., Willoughby, Ohio 44094. Online condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
