Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Franklyn E. Anton

Franklyn E. Anton Obituary
Franklyn E. Anton, age 77, of Chardon, passed away at his home May 13, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born to Marguerite (nee: Haueter) and Franklin Anton on October 4, 1941. He attended Cleveland Heights High School and graduated in 1959. Shortly after he met his wife, Gayle, they were married in 1963. Franklyn owned and operated his own service station for 20 years. After retirement in 1984, he spent time being an Amish taxi driver. Survivors include his wife, Gayle (nee: Smith) Anton; children, Ann-Marie (nee: Anton) Burks of Loveland, OH and Jeff (Elizabeth) Anton of Galloway, OH; and his grandchildren, Brandon and Bethany Burks; Alexandra, Victoria, and Sophia Anton. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will take place at the Burr Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow immediately after. The family suggests donations to Absolute Hospice. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 14, 2019
