Fred A. Dreyer, age 86, son of the late Herman and Erma (nee Grau); beloved husband for 61 years of Georgia (nee Sulc); loving father of son Steve (deceased) (wife Jean), grandaughter Carolyn, grandson Nathan and daughter Jodi Arthur (husband Martin), grandsons Eric and Evan; brother Bill Dreyer (wife Phyllis); nieces Lisa and Lori; cousin Loretta Baird (deceased), Denis Grau (wife Lillian), and many extended family members.U.S. Army Veteran. Grau and Dreyer Appliance Store was started by Frank Grau and Erma Dreyer. Fred started to work for his uncle and mother when he was 14 years old and became the owner at the age of 44.The family would like to thank all the customers that Fred served in the Geauga area, as well as thank Mapleview Country Villa for their kindness and care given to Fred.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Fred to Chardon United Methodist Church, 515 North St., Chardon, OH 44024.Cremation by DeJohn Crematory. Celebration of Life Service Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3 PM at the church.Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020