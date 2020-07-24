Fred Anthony Sheplavy, 87, passed away July 18, 2020 in hospice care at Breckenridge Village in Willoughby. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (nee: Kundmueller) for 65 years. Loving father of Robert (Debbie) Sheplavy of Perry, David (Jill) Sheplavy of Pataskala, Gary (Sandra) Sheplavy of Willoughby and Jane (Corey) Boettcher of Columbus. Dear grandfather of Gary (Kathryn), Jessica, Erin, Michael, and Matthew. Brother of Helen (Fred) Unterleitner of Borrego Springs, CA and son of the late Fred and Helen (nee: Krofta) Sheplavy.Fred was born February 11, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was a 1950 graduate of East Technical High School and was a member of the Ohio Air National Guard from 1950 to 1959. He lived in Albert Lea, MN and Sheboygan, WI before moving to Eastlake in 1970.He was a member of Society of Manufacturing Engineers and retired from Stam, Inc. of Grand River in 1998. Fred was known for his love of building and flying radio-controlled model airplanes.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Salvation Army, 69 Pearl Street, Painesville, OH 44077.



