|
|
Fred H. Janesh Jr., age 69, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, passed away December 15, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on December 1, 1950. He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Fred is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Jackie Janesh; sons, Joe (Kristina) Janesh and Matthew Janesh; grandchildren, Lucie (Anthony) Manfreda, Trenton and Austin; and great-granddaughter, Brynn; mother, Vi Janesh; siblings, Linda McKee, Mary Ann (Gene) Trubisky and Joseph (Kathleen) Janesh. He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Janesh; and brother-in-law, Wade McKee. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Please meet at church.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 19, 2019