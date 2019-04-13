|
Rev. Fred L. Golding, Sr., age 84, of Madison, passed away April 9, 2019 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland. He was born July 22, 1934 in Reed Plantation, Maine. Rev. Golding served as the senior pastor at Living Waters Cathedral and an associate pastor for Freedom Assembly of God Church. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, sports, especially softball, gardening, and weeding, and had been a member of the YMCA. Survivors include his sons, Fred L. Golding, Jr., James H. (Lori) Golding, and Brad (Cheryl) Golding; grandchildren, Amber (Jimmy) Roberts, Douglas Fenton, Jaimee Byrd, and Jeremy Wolford; great-grandchildren, Traesaan, Kaelynn, Cambrie, Averi, and Benjamin; and many other loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna M. (Pullin); son, Stephen M. Golding; parents, Algie and Hazel Golding; and brother, Lewis Golding. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at Freedom Assembly of God Church, 5420 W. Heisley Rd., Mentor, OH 44060 and from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the church.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the church. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Rev. Golding’s memory to the Freedom Assembly of God Church, or to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018; online at or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192; online at www.hospicewr.org. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Send flowers and offer condolences at:www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2019