Fred M. Schneider, 85, of Newbury passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. He was the owner of Twin Pine Stables in Newbury and a leader in the horse community.Fred was the beloved husband of the late Marge and cherished son of the late Anna and Fred.He is survived by his loving children: Anna, Patty Sutter, Fred Jr. (Diane), and Rob; dear grandchildren: Kevin, Rachel, Jacob, Jamie Olson (Jake), and Dustin Sutter; and loving great grandchildren: Joselyn and Jackson Olson.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 2-6pm on Sunday October 13, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Monday October 14, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury OH. Interment Munn Cemetery, Newbury OH.Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019