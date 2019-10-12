Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
(440) 729-1906
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helen Catholic Church
12060 Kinsman Road
Newbury, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred M. Schneider

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred M. Schneider Obituary
Fred M. Schneider, 85, of Newbury passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. He was the owner of Twin Pine Stables in Newbury and a leader in the horse community.Fred was the beloved husband of the late Marge and cherished son of the late Anna and Fred.He is survived by his loving children: Anna, Patty Sutter, Fred Jr. (Diane), and Rob; dear grandchildren: Kevin, Rachel, Jacob, Jamie Olson (Jake), and Dustin Sutter; and loving great grandchildren: Joselyn and Jackson Olson.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 2-6pm on Sunday October 13, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Monday October 14, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church, 12060 Kinsman Road, Newbury OH. Interment Munn Cemetery, Newbury OH.Online video tribute and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
Download Now