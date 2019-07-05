Fred R. Sell, surrounded by his family, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Painesville, Ohio. He was 81 years old. Fred was born July 30th, 1937, in Altoona, PA, the son of Ray Sr. and Cleda Sell. Fred was a graduate of Altoona High School in 1955. In 1960, Fred married his wife, Connie, in Altoona, PA. He then dutifully served his country in the U.S. 7th Army from 1960 until 1962, where he was assigned to the 196th ordinance detachment in Worms, Germany. After his military service, Fred and his family moved to Painesville, Ohio. Fred was employed by the Lubrizol Corporation in both Wickliffe and Painesville, Ohio for 35 years, retiring in 1998. He was an active member of Painesville First Baptist Church of Painesville for over 50 years. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching professional sports and western movies, and especially spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie Sell; sons, Kevin Sell, Jeffrey (Michelle) Sell, and Gregory (Alice) Sell; grandchildren, Brian, Meghan, Morgan, Nathan, Chance, Marissa, Corey, and Caitlyn; sister, Carol (Sell) Maurer; brother, Ray (Gretchen) Sell Jr.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Hileman; and many nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Sr. and Cleda Sell; sister, Joanne Beach; brothers-in-law, John Beach and Ray Maurer; and grandson, Jeffrey Ian Sell. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Ave., Painesville. Pastor Anthony Edwards of the First Baptist Church of Painesville will officiate. Family and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church Memorial Gift Fund, address 10801 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Painesville, OH 44077. Published in News-Herald on July 7, 2019