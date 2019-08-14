Home

Freddy J. Moses Obituary
Funeral service for Freddy J. Moses, 74, of Willoughby Hills, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Freddy passed away August 14, 2019, in Willoughby Hills. Born November 22, 1944, in Pleasant View, Kentucky, he lived in Willoughby Hills for the past 52 years. Freddy was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran. He was a retired welder at TRW for over 30 years. Survivors include his wife, Dean (Ball) Moses, of 52 years; daughter, Barbi (Ron) Panesky; siblings, Bill Moses, Elizabeth Bird, Toby (Louise) Moses, and Bob (Kathy) Moses; his cat, Sissy. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ima June (Bird) Moses; and in-laws, Pete and Faye Ball. His sister, Mary Ruth Moses; and brother, Harold Moses, are also deceased. Final resting place will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, Chester Twp. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
