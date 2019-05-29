|
Frederick G. "Fritz" Michalk, of Willoughby Hills, passed away May 26, 2019 peacefully at home.Beloved husband of Veronica (nee Vrabel) Michalk; father to Fritz (Lina), Michael (Linda), and Lisa (Matt Zappitelli); loving grandfather of Gary, Samantha, Michelle, Thomas, Marina, and Domenic. Preceded in death by his father, Fred and mother, Valeria Michalk. Cherished brother of Valeska Michalk and Carol Carbone. He leaves behind sister-in-law, Mary Vrabel Pearce (Lance). He will be deeply missed by niece, Natalie Martin Crawford, Alice and Michael Crawford.Fritz was a retired Ironworker Local #17, and he treasured the brotherhood he shared, structures he built, and memories he made watching golf, and playing cards with his friends.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. John of the Cross Church, 140 Richmond Road, Euclid, OH 44143, where the family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of service.A private family burial will take place at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frederick's name to the , 1375 East 9th Street, Suite #600, Cleveland, Ohio 44114.ARRANGEMENTS BY LOPRESTI FUNERAL HOME (440) 473-6299
Published in News-Herald on May 30, 2019