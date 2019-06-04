|
|
Private family services have been held for Frederick H. Stewart Sr., 71, of Madison. Freddy passed away June 2, 2019 in Madison. Born March 4, 1948 in Cleveland, he lived in the Florida Keys before moving to Madison seven years ago. He was a conductor on the railroad for Conrail, retiring 25 years ago. He loved to fish and be outdoors. Survivors include his children, Kimberley Stewart, Lori (Kevin) Morgan, and Fred Stewart; grandchildren, Christopher and Timothy Reid, April (Derek) Cole, Fred (Jamie) Stewart, Rachael and Michael Morgan; great-grandchildren, Logan, Aubrey, Cameron, Jaden, Adalyn, and Graham; former wife, Jean Niedermeyer; sister, Christy Wise; step-siblings, Donna and Chucky Rippin and Valerie Jarm. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Jeanette (King) Stewart; brother, Whitey Stewart; and sister, Sharon “Tootie” Meyer. Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019