Funeral Mass for Frederick (Freddie) Joseph Gaiser, age 52, will be held at 11am on Monday, June 22nd at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Willowick, Ohio. Friends and family to gather at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home at 9:30am to 10:30am, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake OH.He passed away peacefully at home on June 16th, 2020. He was born December 9th, 1967 in Wheeling, WV.Freddie was a graduate of The Linsly School in Wheeling, WV, and Ohio University, Athens, OH. Freddie worked as an insurance broker for the last 25 years. He served on the Bridge of Chagrin Lagoons Yacht Club up until his illness in 2019. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, boating, golfing, and hunting. He also was a loyal Pittsburgh Penguins Fan and was a hockey player himself. He also enjoyed racing motocross during his younger years. He loved to travel with his wife and spend time with his family, especially the light of his life, his granddaughter, Ava. His smile, sense of humor and heart lit up the world of all that he met.Freddie is survived by his wife, Michelle Gaiser (Krieger); sisters, Edythe (Eydie) Nash Gaiser, of Charleston, WV, and Mary (Lori) Doyle, of Bellaire, OH; stepsons, Larry Blake (Dawn) Wheeler, Dylan (Shannon) Wheeler, Andrew (Emily Horne) Wheeler; granddaughter, Ava Wheeler; mother-in-law, Maureen Krieger; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Adam) Tallion; nephews, Ryan Nash, of Charleston, WV, and Jay Nash, of Greenville, SC. He is also survived by many other nephews and nieces along with many loving friends and his long-time college buddy, John Hornyak of Chesterland, OH.He was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Ceceila (Straessley) Gaiser, Father in law, Ralph Krieger and his Goldens, Woodie & Gracie.His final resting place will be entombment at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake County Humane Society in his name.