Frederick J. Rankinen

Frederick J. Rankinen Obituary
Frederick J. Rankinen, 80, of Williamsport, Pa. passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Surviving is his loving wife of 56 years, Martha A. (Henthorn) Rankinen.Born February 23, 1939, in Conneaut, Ohio, he was a son of the late William J. and Tiami G. (Kosala) Rankinen.Fred graduated high school in 1957. After graduation, he attended Ohio State University for a Bachelors degree in Civil engineering, and then Pennsylvania State University for his Master’s degree. Fred was a Civil Engineering professor at Pennsylvania College of Technology for 35 years until his retirement. He was a proud recipient of the Master Teachers Award from Penn College in 1992. Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Steven B. Rankinen, Jeffrey L. Rankinen (Amy), and Melissa A. Rankinen; two grandchildren; two brothers, Richard W. Rankinen, of South Williamsport and William J. Rankinen, of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service to honor the life of Fred was held in Williamsport, Pa.Online condolences may be made at: www.SandersMortuary.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
