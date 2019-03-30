|
Frederick J. Schaeffer, age 68, passed away March 22, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.Fred was a beloved husband of 46 years to Joann (nee DiIorio); loving father to Nicole Shamblin (Andrew) and Steve Schaeffer (Colleen). Proud grandfather to Avery and Audra Shamblin, Trevor and Gracie Schaeffer.Preceded in death by parents, Frederick and Edna (Eckroate) Schaeffer; brother, Thomas; parents-in-law, Joseph and Eleanor DiIorio.Fred was known by the nickname, "Captain Who " which was coined shortly after his debut as a vocational program teacher at Maple Heights High School “Fred who ” Became “Capt’ Who” in 1988, with the purchase of the first family boat. He loved boating on Lake Erie, playing cards, enjoying a cold beer, and fishing, most often with first mate, Joann.Fred was dedicated to teaching his students and his own children and grandchildren. He was truly a “who of all trades,” sharing his time and ability to help friends and family with any project. He was a volunteer boat Captain for the P.A.L. Youth fishing program. His knowledge, generosity and kind-hearted nature will be greatly missed by all.Fred’s final wishes were to “Have a Party!” A Celebration of Life will be held on April 7, 2019 at Gambitta’s Party Center, Northfield, OH, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Cancer Research Institute (https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/fundraiser/1979942), or Chagrin River Salmon Assoc. (Kid’s Fishing Clinic), P.O. Box 7191 Eastlake, OH 44097.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019