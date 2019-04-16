News-Herald Obituaries
Monreal Funeral Home
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
Frederick L. Batich

Frederick L. Batich Obituary
Frederick L. Batich, age 67, of Willoughby Hills, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on December 2, 1951, to the late Louis and Margaret Batich.He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Fred is survived by children, Stephanie Batich, Jennifer Batich and Fred Roupe; grandchildren, Alyssa and Jacob Shepard; siblings, Paul Batich and Rich Kuzmiak.He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mike Batich and Margaret Robinson; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Batich.Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
