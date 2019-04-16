|
Frederick L. Batich, age 67, of Willoughby Hills, passed away April 15, 2019. He was born in Cleveland, on December 2, 1951, to the late Louis and Margaret Batich.He was a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Fred is survived by children, Stephanie Batich, Jennifer Batich and Fred Roupe; grandchildren, Alyssa and Jacob Shepard; siblings, Paul Batich and Rich Kuzmiak.He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mike Batich and Margaret Robinson; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Batich.Visitation will be on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 17, 2019