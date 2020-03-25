|
It is with deep sadness that the Schott family must deliver the heartbreaking news that we lost our beloved father, Fred Schott on March 24, 2020. Those of you who knew him will remember his positive attitude on life, his infectious smile, his dazzling blue eyes and his warm and kind heart. Unfortunately, his heart was not strong enough to carry on any further. We are deeply saddened and will miss him immensely. Fredrick L. Schott, 81, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IN after an extended illness. He was born in Decatur, on January 16, 1939, the son of the late Ray A. and Alice A. (Cook) Schott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria (Zimmerman) Schott, on August 9, 2016. Fredrick served his country in the United States Army where he was a sergeant in the 101st Airborne Ranger Division. Fredrick is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey Schott of Mooresville, NC, Jay (Jennifer) Schott of Brecksville, OH and Randall (Amy) Schott of Temperance, MI; one daughter, Lisa Schott Hart of East Falmouth, MA; three sisters, Linda L. Grote, Rebecca A. Smith, both of Decatur, IN and Tammy S. Maples of Danville, IL; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and his beloved furry companion, Gracee. Per Fredrick's wishes, no services will be held. A celebration of life will take place with the immediate family at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #43.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2020