|
|
Frieda M. VanHorn Nadack, age 89, of Chardon, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born in Cleveland on October 5, 1930, to Forrest and Carolyn (nee: Spieth) Allemeier and moved to Ashtabula County, where she graduated from Dorset High School. In 1950, she married Charles VanHorn, who preceded her in death in 1972. She married Andrew Nadack in 1982, who preceded her in death in 2000. Frieda was a resident of the Chardon area for over 69 years and had worked as a Clerk for the Village of Chardon until her retirement. She enjoyed making banana bread and sharing it with her neighbor, the late Mel Harder, and residents of the Geauga County Home. She enjoyed handcrafts, including embroidery, knitting and cross-stitch, as well as marigold flowers and watching cardinals at her bird feeder, and had been a volunteer for various local organizations. Frieda loved being with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Charles (Jeanette) VanHorn, of Willowick and David (Lou) VanHorn, of Akron; son-in-law, Adrian Kooyman, of Chardon; six grandchildren, Jason (Crystal) Kooyman, of Chardon, Jeffrey Kooyman, of Chardon, Charles J. (Jaime) VanHorn, of Novi, MI, Vanessa (Ryan) Winkler, of Norwalk, OH, Kourtney and Kelsey VanHorn, of Akron; two great-grandsons, Aiden Kooyman and Declan Winkler; and great-granddaughter, Bella Kooyman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; daughter, Debora Kooyman; and sister, Beverly (Robert) Skarlinski. Visitation is Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 116 South Street, Chardon, OH. Burial will follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019