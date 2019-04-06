|
|
G. Charles “Chuck” Huebner, 79, of Mentor, died April 2, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. He was born December 5, 1939 in Detroit Michigan.Throughout his 40+ year career in publishing and circulation, Chuck established himself as a highly respected leader in his field through his fairness, his respectful nature, his sense of humor and humility. His hobbies included matchbox and hot wheels car collecting, puzzles, watching sports and car racing, reading car magazines, wine tastings and pairings and Tom Clancy novels and singing in various choirs; including Wildwood Singers. Chuck was active in many local organizations. He was a Mentor Precinct Committeeman, central committee member of Lake County GOP, co-chair member of the City of Mentor Beautification Commission, Citizens for Mentor Library, chairman of the Lake County ADAHMS board, chairman of Pathways BOD, and Mentor Lodge No. 772 Free & Accepted Masons.He is survived by his daughter, Marni Huebner (Mark) – Tiborsky; his sister, Betsy (Del) Supik; and his furkids, Darby and Latte.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Joanie; and his parents, Ray and Jane Huebner.A Celebration of Chuck’s Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Reception Center on the campus of the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Blvd #E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2019