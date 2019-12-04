|
|
Gail Duvall Anderson, 73, a longtime resident of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Marie (nee: Chontofasky) Duvall and Grafton Duvall, Jr. She graduated from North Hills High School. Knowing early in life that she wanted to help others, she graduated from Lake Erie College in Painesville, OH with a BA in Psychology and Sociology. Gail began her professional career with the West Side Community House as a group worker and then Executive Director of the Riverview Community Center. She spent several years as an instructor at the Cleveland Health Education Museum before finding her true calling as an advocate for those impacted by HIV and AIDS. She worked 18 years with the Lake County General Health District as the HIV/AIDS Coordinator for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. Her efforts then took her to the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland where she spent the last 10 years, only retiring late last year. Gail was long an advocate for the less fortunate and worked tirelessly and selflessly on their behalves. She received many awards and accolades over the years a few of which were a Lakeland Community College Woman of Achievement Award (1996), the Ohio AIDS Coalition Spirit of Healing Award (2008), and the Ohio Department of Health HIV/AIDS Service Award (2001). Gail will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger; her daughter, Elizabeth, of Rocky River; her son, Zachary (Kristie), of Troy, MI; three adored grandchildren, Avery Belle, Grafton Earl and Ford Duvall; her sister, Marcia Wilson (Terry); her niece, Laura Lekson; and great-nephew, Andrew Pular. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, at Grace Episcopal Church 36200 Ridge Rd., Willoughby. The Reverend Rose Anne Lonsway will be officiating. (Please meet at church.) Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Grace Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund, 36200 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094 or Cancer Patient Support Services at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or give.ccf.org.Arrangements under the care of Cannon LoPresti & Catavolos Funeral Home. For online tributes and condolences please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019