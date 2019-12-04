Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
36200 Ridge Rd.
Willoughby, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Duvall Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Duvall Anderson Obituary
Gail Duvall Anderson, 73, a longtime resident of Willoughby Hills, Ohio, passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Gail was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Marie (nee: Chontofasky) Duvall and Grafton Duvall, Jr. She graduated from North Hills High School. Knowing early in life that she wanted to help others, she graduated from Lake Erie College in Painesville, OH with a BA in Psychology and Sociology. Gail began her professional career with the West Side Community House as a group worker and then Executive Director of the Riverview Community Center. She spent several years as an instructor at the Cleveland Health Education Museum before finding her true calling as an advocate for those impacted by HIV and AIDS. She worked 18 years with the Lake County General Health District as the HIV/AIDS Coordinator for Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties. Her efforts then took her to the AIDS Task Force of Greater Cleveland where she spent the last 10 years, only retiring late last year. Gail was long an advocate for the less fortunate and worked tirelessly and selflessly on their behalves. She received many awards and accolades over the years a few of which were a Lakeland Community College Woman of Achievement Award (1996), the Ohio AIDS Coalition Spirit of Healing Award (2008), and the Ohio Department of Health HIV/AIDS Service Award (2001). Gail will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Roger; her daughter, Elizabeth, of Rocky River; her son, Zachary (Kristie), of Troy, MI; three adored grandchildren, Avery Belle, Grafton Earl and Ford Duvall; her sister, Marcia Wilson (Terry); her niece, Laura Lekson; and great-nephew, Andrew Pular. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 8 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, at Grace Episcopal Church 36200 Ridge Rd., Willoughby. The Reverend Rose Anne Lonsway will be officiating. (Please meet at church.) Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Grace Episcopal Church Discretionary Fund, 36200 Ridge Road, Willoughby, OH 44094 or Cancer Patient Support Services at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655 or give.ccf.org.Arrangements under the care of Cannon LoPresti & Catavolos Funeral Home. For online tributes and condolences please visit www.CLCfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -