Gail Koepke, age 68, of Wickliffe, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic from complications of Crohns Disease. She was a longtime employee of Progressive Insurance. Gail was born on February 12, 1951 to the late Reno and Adelaide (nee Golden) Koepke. Gail was a much loved daughter, sister, aunt and great aunt who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her siblings, Karen (Joudat) Said, Denise (John) Echols, Keith (Ann, deceased) and David; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; dear cousin to many. Gail was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick; and nephews, Jodie and Matthew Said. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (Please Meet At Church). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gail’s memory to at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 7, 2019