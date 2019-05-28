|
|
Funeral Services for Gail R. Christopher, age 83, of Madison, will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Ms. Christopher passed away May 25, 2019 and was born on May 27, 1935 in Cleveland, OH. Gail attended Cornerstone Church in Madison, she enjoyed going to places to just get out and loved her jewelry. Gail is survived by her roommates, Phyllis, Bobbi, Paula; and her friends and staff at Eastwood Residential Living, Inc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen and Constance (nee Muddmer); and her stepbrother, Ray Benyo. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019