Garry A. Lipfird, 64, of Willoughby, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.Born July 21, 1954, in Charleston, W.Va., he had been a resident of Lake County for 17 years, living in Painesville for four years before moving to Willoughby 13 years ago.Garry enjoyed volunteering, loved music of all types and being with his cats.Garry was the loving son of Helen (nee McKinney) Lipfird; and brother of Sherry (Herman) Belohlavac, Roger (Diane) Lipfird, his twin, Larry (Donna) Lipfird, Bill (Awilda) Lipfird and Sheila (Scott) Steininger. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins; his family in Houston, Texas; and stepdaughters, Edna, Carla and Cassandra.He was preceded in death by his father, William Lipfird.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a celebration of life will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Burial will be private.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019