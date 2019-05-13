|
Gary Barnard, 67, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on May 7, 2019. He entered this world on June 20, 1951, in Cleveland, OH, born to Frank and Marilyn Barnard. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Karen (Rubino) Barnard; and his daughters, Kimberly Barnard and Alison (Ronald) Spicer; grandchildren, Samuel, Mackenzie, and Aiden Spicer; sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Bill Leblanc, brother-in-law, Bruce (Cindy) Rubino; nephew, Anthony Rubino; and niece, Isabella Rubino; dear friends, Kara and Tim Yoder. Gary was retired as a truck driver for Goldkey Processing in Middlefield, OH. He served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for 30 years in the village of Windham. Gary enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a marksman shooter. He enjoyed spending time outside and camping with his family. Gary is known for his sense of humor and making people laugh. Family will receive friends and family Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home, 8382 Center St., Garrettsville, OH 44231. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Portage County Animal Protective League, 8122 Infirmary Road, Ravenna, Ohio 44266. Online condolences at www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 15, 2019