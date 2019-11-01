|
|
Gary Barnett, 75, of Mentor, passed on October 28, 2019. He was born in April, 1944 to the late Guy and Goldie (Hutchison) Barnett of East Liverpool, Ohio. Gary is a U.S. Army Veteran, having served with the Armor Division in Germany. He was an owner of Convenient Food Mart, also an auto body technician in the East Liverpool and Mentor areas. Gary leaves behind his wife, Victoria (Loxterman); son, Scott; sibling, Gerri. He is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Gladys and Grace. The family wishes to thank everyone who took care of him these last months. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 3, 2019