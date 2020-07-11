Mass of Christian Burial for Gary E. Miller, age 79, of Fairport Harbor, will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 242 North State Street, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday July 13th at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.Gary was born May 12, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas to Marvin and Daisy (Filener) Miller. He passed away July 11, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. Gary was very proud to have served in the United States Air Force from 1959 to 1963. He was an in-flight refueling operator/jumpmaster on tanker aircraft, with the 310th Bomb Wing stationed at Schilling Air Force Base, Salina KS.He was employed by Lubrizol in the purchasing department from 1967 until 1997. He was a resident of Fairport Harbor for the past 13 years and was a member of St. Mary Church in Painesville. Gary was a long-time member of the Bereavement Ministry, serving as a greeter at many funerals through the years. He was also a member of the Fairport Senior Center, the Hungarian Culture Club, the American Slovenian Club and BPOE 549. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of all of them.Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Annette (Bates) Miller; son, Michael (Debi) Miller; daughter, Lori (Lorrie) Accettola; sister, Lois D. Bosley; grandsons, Ian Miller, Ryan Miller, Vincent Accettola and Dante Accettola.He was preceded in death by his son, Garrold Miller and his parents.Please observe social distancing. It is suggested that masks be worn at the funeral home.The Church also requires that you practice social distancing and that masks be worn.